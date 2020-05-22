UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: May 22/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 470.5 2 2 2 Tyron Woodley 426 3 3 15 Conor McGregor 305 4 4 3 Colby Covington 303.5 5 5 5 Leon Edwards 289.5 6 6 4 Jorge Masvidal 244 7 7 7 Gilbert Burns 200.5 8 8 6 Stephen Thompson 200 9 9 13 Robbie Lawler 194 10 10 Anthony Rocco Martin 177 11 NR 16 Anthony Pettis 169 12 17 14 Vicente Luque 158 13 12 9 Michael Chiesa 146 14 13 Neil Magny 143 15 14 Gunnar Nelson 139 16 11 Niko Price 138 17 15 10 Rafael dos Anjos 137.5 18 16 Claudio Silva 134 19 19 12 Geoff Neal 116 20 18 Matt Brown 114.5 21 20 8 Demian Maia 113 21 20 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 113 23 22 James Vick 112 24 23 Randy Brown 106 25 24 Alexey Kunchenko 99 26 25 Warlley Alves 98 27 27 Li Jingliang 92 28 28 Belal Muhammad 90 29 29 11 Nate Diaz 85.5 30 30 Muslim Salikhov 80.5 31 25 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 80 32 31 Mike Perry 75.5 33 32 Lyman Good 74 34 33 Rustam Khabilov 72.5 35 34 Alex Oliveira 71.5 36 35 Jake Matthews 70 37 37 Dwight Grant 67.5 37 37 Mickey Gall 67.5 39 39 Diego Sanchez 66.5 40 40 Bryan Barberena 62 41 41 Alex Morono 60.5 42 42 Khaos Williams 60 43 43 Song Kenan 57 44 44 Ramazan Emeev 56.5 45 45 Dhiego Lima 54.5 46 46 Tim Means 50 47 61 Miguel Baeza 49.5 47 47 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5 49 48 Danny Roberts 42 50 49 Daniel Rodriguez 35 51 50 Nicolas Dalby 33.5 52 51 Michel Pereira 32 53 52 Laureano Staropoli 26.5 54 53 Takashi Sato 22.5 55 54 David Zawada 20 55 54 Max Griffin 20 57 57 Sean Brady 14.5 58 56 Bartosz Fabinski 12.5 59 58 Court McGee 12 59 58 Erik Koch 12 61 60 Emil Meek 7 62 62 Callan Potter 4.5 62 62 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5 64 64 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0 64 64 Cole Williams 0 64 64 Zelim Imadaev 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)