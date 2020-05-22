MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: May 22/20

By May 22, 2020

May 9, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Vicente Luque (red gloves) fights Niko Price (blue gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 470.5
2 2 2 Tyron Woodley 426
3 3 15 Conor McGregor 305
4 4 3 Colby Covington 303.5
5 5 5 Leon Edwards 289.5
6 6 4 Jorge Masvidal 244
7 7 7 Gilbert Burns 200.5
8 8 6 Stephen Thompson 200
9 9 13 Robbie Lawler 194
10 10 Anthony Rocco Martin 177
11 NR 16 Anthony Pettis 169
12 17 14 Vicente Luque 158
13 12 9 Michael Chiesa 146
14 13 Neil Magny 143
15 14 Gunnar Nelson 139
16 11 Niko Price 138
17 15 10 Rafael dos Anjos 137.5
18 16 Claudio Silva 134
19 19 12 Geoff Neal 116
20 18 Matt Brown 114.5
21 20 8 Demian Maia 113
21 20 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 113
23 22 James Vick 112
24 23 Randy Brown 106
25 24 Alexey Kunchenko 99
26 25 Warlley Alves 98
27 27 Li Jingliang 92
28 28 Belal Muhammad 90
29 29 11 Nate Diaz 85.5
30 30 Muslim Salikhov 80.5
31 25 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 80
32 31 Mike Perry 75.5
33 32 Lyman Good 74
34 33 Rustam Khabilov 72.5
35 34 Alex Oliveira 71.5
36 35 Jake Matthews 70
37 37 Dwight Grant 67.5
37 37 Mickey Gall 67.5
39 39 Diego Sanchez 66.5
40 40 Bryan Barberena 62
41 41 Alex Morono 60.5
42 42 Khaos Williams 60
43 43 Song Kenan 57
44 44 Ramazan Emeev 56.5
45 45 Dhiego Lima 54.5
46 46 Tim Means 50
47 61 Miguel Baeza 49.5
47 47 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5
49 48 Danny Roberts 42
50 49 Daniel Rodriguez 35
51 50 Nicolas Dalby 33.5
52 51 Michel Pereira 32
53 52 Laureano Staropoli 26.5
54 53 Takashi Sato 22.5
55 54 David Zawada 20
55 54 Max Griffin 20
57 57 Sean Brady 14.5
58 56 Bartosz Fabinski 12.5
59 58 Court McGee 12
59 58 Erik Koch 12
61 60 Emil Meek 7
62 62 Callan Potter 4.5
62 62 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5
64 64 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0
64 64 Cole Williams 0
64 64 Zelim Imadaev 0

 

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

