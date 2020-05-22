UK are pushing for Gamstop exclusion during COVID-19

If you are spending too much money gambling in a casino, bingo hall, tote, or arcade, then you can ask the staff of the venue to help you enroll in a self-exclusion scheme. There is typically a national self-exclusion scheme for each gambling type if you are a UK citizen. To self-exclude, means you approach the provider of the gambling service or gambling operator to exclude you from gambling at their establishment or website for between 6 months and 5 years. In the UK, all gambling operators must provide their customers and users with the option. The Remote Gambling Association launched GamStop, which is a free national online self-exclusion scheme.

UK Casino Self-Exclusion – How does GamStop work?

GamStop is operated by The National Online Self-Exclusion Scheme which is a non-profit organisation. If you access online gambling sites or their apps, you can take the power into your own hands and exclude yourself from all participating UK online gambling operators at once. You don’t need to hold a gaming account to be excluded from these operators. Once you are signed up to GamStop, you will no longer be able to access your existing accounts and you will be blacked as soon as you try and open a new account. If you need an app on your device to help you, there is also GamBan to assist you. The easiest way to exclude from non-Gamstop casinos is to contact them directly. This can be done by looking at Casinomir’s list of casinos not on Gamstop and navigate to each website.

UK Casino Self-Exclusion – Is GamBan also a database?

Gamban is a blocking software provider and specializes in the blocking of gambling websites and apps. The software works across all devices such as iOS and Android, for a small fee. GamBan’s app queries a database to cross-check all websites but only blocks gambling websites. If a website merely mentions casinos then they won’t be blocked. The software is easy to use but hard to notice that it is running on your device. Self-exclusion also requires the customer to take responsibility for his own gambling behavior and a tool like GamCheck is ideal if you want a form of vetting before you consider playing at a casino.

UK Casino Self-Exclusion – Can you download GamCheck?

The GamCheck team are volunteers that have created a database of online casino data – updated in real-time. UK gamblers wanting to understand all casino operators that are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission can query this database. This service is easy to access, fast and there are no signup fees. Some of the services that this site offers are media screening where they monitor the internet for complaints about casinos and their customer service. They also monitor IP addresses of slot games at random to see if gaming servers are legit. If you are worried about operators outside of the UK, there is also NetNanny.

UK Casino Self-Exclusion – Is NetNanny also free?

If you are worried about UK casinos not on GamStop or international casino operators not on GamCheck, then there is other software that can help you self-exclude such as NetNanny. They are veterans in the internet blocking and filtering game and their software have been around since 1995. The software NetNanny uses dynamic internet filtering to block websites based on their content. It can also detect if you are using a proxy to circumvent blocking software and also block that. It comes at a price but is ideal to use to add an extra level of protection on top of the measures mentioned above.

UK Casino Self-Exclusion – All the tools you need to self-exclude

For self-exclusion to work for you, you have to also do your part along with the legal gambling operators to make your self-exclusion process a success. Gaming operators that are part of this scheme have to block you and not market any gambling services to you for your chosen period of exclusion. You will also not be marketed to after your exclusion period comes to an end. Gamban keeps a database of all licensed UK casino operators for you to check. For casinos not on Gamban, you can use Net Nanny to block any other website, app, or proxy that you think might entice you back to gambling.