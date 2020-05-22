Watford defender Adrian Mariappa tests positive for coronavirus

According to the Associated Press on Wednesday, Watford defender Adrian Mariappa has tested positive for coronavirus. The 33 year-old was born in London, England, however, he represents Jamaica internationally as his mother is of Jamaican descent.

Mariappa has played 18 games for Watford during the 2019-20 soccer season. Of those 18 games, 15 have come in the Premier League, two in the English Football League Cup, and one in the Football Association Cup. Mariappa was on the pitch for 90 minutes when Watford stunned Manchester United 2-0 on December 22, 2019.

Mariappa has played 292 career games with Watford from 2005 to 2012 and again since 2016. Over that time, he has scored four goals. They came in a 3-1 Watford loss to Wolverhampton on January 31, 2009; in a 4-1 Watford win over Sheffield Wednesday on October 23, 2009; in a 6-1 Watford win over Millwall on September 18, 2010, and in a 3-2 Watford win over Leicester on February 14, 2012.

Mariappa also has two other goals while playing professional soccer in England. One came while playing for Reading from 2012 to 2013, and the other while with Crystal Palace from 2013 to 2016.

Mariappa’s lone goal in 29 games with Reading came on February 9, 2013, in a 2-1 Watford loss to Stoke City. He then scored for Crystal Palace in English Premier League action in a 4-1 loss to Fulham on October 21, 2013. Mariappa played 39 games overall with Crystal Palace.

On the global level, Mariappa has played 49 games overall with Jamaica internationally. His lone goal came in a 3-2 Jamaica loss to Nicaragua in FIFA World Cup qualifying on September 4, 2015. Mariappa was also part of the Jamaican team that finished in second place at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup. In the championship game in Philadelphia, Jamaica lost to Mexico 3-1.

There have been six cases of coronavirus among people associated with the English Premier League. Of the six, there are two additional staff members on Watford and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan who has tested positive. There are currently 254, 195 cases of coronavirus in Great Britain, and 36, 393 deaths.