Weekend Viewing Picks: 05/23 -- 24/2020

All Times Eastern

Saturday, May 23

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 3:55 a.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 27

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — TUDN, 9 a.m./FS1, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS1, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Milestones: The Der Klassiker Chronicles — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Milestones: Bundesliga’s Greatest Title Chase — FS2, 6 p.m.

Bundesliga Milestones: Raul, Real and the Ruhr Valley — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

Boxing

Mike Jameson vs. Mike Tyson (01/24/1986) — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Mike Tyson vs. Jesse Ferguson (02/16/1986) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Mike Tyson vs. Steve Zouski (03/10/1986) — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

James Tillis vs. Mike Tyson (05/03/1986) — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Unfinished Business: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (02/22/2020) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks (06/27/1988) — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Mike Tyson vs. Frank Bruno I (02/25/1989) — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Mike Tyson’s Greatest Hits: Volume 1 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central (03/05/2020) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Women’s

Baylor at UConn (02/18/2013) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

College Football

2014 Orange Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State (12/31/2014) — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina State (10/06/2012) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Carolina State (10/12/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson (10/01/2016) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at Grambling (11/09/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 1 — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 2 — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 3 — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 4 — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Softball

2019 SEC Tournament

1st Round: Mississippi State vs. Mississippi (05/09/2019) — SEC Network 2 p.m.

Cornhole

ACL Cornhole Championships

2020 ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier-Phoenix

Doubles Championship — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Singles Championship — ESPN, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Download: Crystal Palace-South London and Proud — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Download: Tottenham Hotspur-To Dare is To Do — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2015-16 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2016-17 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United (03/06/2011) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Everton (04/22/2012) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool (04/04/2015) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City (02/27/2010) — NBCSNm, 11:30 a.m.

eSports

The Race All-Star Series — ESPN, noon

Formula E

Race at Home Challenge: Race 6 — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour

2014 Senior PGA Championship

Final Round (05/25/2014) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

2018 Canadian Open

Final Round (07/29/2018) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Final Round (07/29/2018) — CBS, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 Pure Silk Championship

3rd Round (05/25/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

1999 Ryder Cup

Day 3: Singles Matches (09/26/1999) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Talking Horses — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Miscellaneous

2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

2019 World Series

Game 1: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros (10/22/2019) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

2003 National League Championship Series

Game 1: Florida Marlins at Chicago Cubs (10/07/2003) — MLB Network, 11 a.m. & 10 p.m.

1991 World Series

Game 7: Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins (10/27/1991) — Fox, noon

2015 American League Championship Series

Game 3: Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays (10/19/2015) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2004 American League Championship Series

Game 3: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (10/16/2004) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

2005 World Series

Game 2: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox (10/23/2005) — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

NBA

1982 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (05/23/1982) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2008 NBA Finals

Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics (06/17/2008) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Work From Home with the Memphis Grizzlies — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Kevin Love — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

1998 NFC Wild Card Game

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (01/03/1999) — Fox, 3 p.m.

America’s Game Marathon

1966 Green Bay Packers — NFL Network, noon

1967 Green Bay Packers — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

1968 New York Jets — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

1969 Kansas City Chiefs — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

1970 Baltimore Colts — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

1971 Dallas Cowboys — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

1972 Miami Dolphins — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

1973 Miami Dolphins — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

1974 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

1975 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

1976 Oakland Raiders — NFL Network, midnight

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

1992 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4: Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks (06/01/1992) — NHL Network, 7 a.m.

2016 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (06/12/2016) — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

2004 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (06/05/2004) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins (11/23/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators (10/31/2019) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (03/06/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals (01/05/2020) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Olympics

2014 Sochi Winter Games

Men’s Ice Hockey: Group A

United States vs. Russia (02/15/2014) — NBC, 3 p.m.

Soccer

The Making of Jürgen Klopp — BBC World News, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga Stay at Home — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Clubs: Catalonia and Mallorca — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

World Cup Winners: Gerard Pique — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

beIN Sports Rising Stars: Rodrygo — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Mbappe Le Magnifique — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Africa’s Best Players: Ryiad Mahrez — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro: Especial DT’s LMX — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNEWS, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SC Featured: Miraculous: The Austin Hatch Story — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, noon

E:60 Pictures: Setenta E Sete — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ABC, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

SC Featured: 6-Man Football — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E:60 Pictures: Bonds of Earth — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

E:60 Pictures: Heir McNair — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

UTR Pro Match Series, Secret Location, West Palm Beach, FL

Women’s Round Robin — Tennis Channel, noon

Sunday, May 24

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Hanwha Eagles at NC Dinos — ESPN, 12:55 a.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 27

FC Schalke 04 vs. FC Augsburg — FS1, 7:20 a.m./TUDN, 7:25 a.m.

1. FSV Mainz vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

FC Köln vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf — TUDN, 11:30 a.m./FS1, 11:50 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Baseball

2019 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (06/26/2019) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

2014 ACC Championship

Maryland vs. Georgia Tech (05/25/2014) — ACC Network, noon

2016 ACC Championship

Florida State vs. Clemson (05/29/2016) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2013 ACC Championship

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina (03/17/2013) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

2020 ACC Tournament

2nd Round: Clemson vs. Miami (FL) (03/11/2020) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

2nd Round: Notre Dame vs. Boston College (03/11/2020) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

2011 ACC Tournament

Semifinal: North Carolina vs. Clemson (03/12/2011) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

2014 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Syracuse vs. Maryland (05/25/2014) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

2015 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Maryland vs. North Carolina (05/24/2015) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2016 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

North Carolina vs. Maryland (05/29/2016) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Maryland vs. Boston College (05/28/2017) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Boston College vs. James Madison (05/27/2018) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Boston College vs. Maryland (05/26/2019) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Season in Review 2012-13 — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Season in Review 2013-14 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City (04/12/2015) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool (09/16/2016) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Formula 1

Pro Exhibition: Monaco — ESPN, noon

Virtual Grand Prix of Monaco — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

1997 Bay Hill Invitational

Final Round (03/23/1997) — NBCSN, 1 a.m.

2019 Canadian Open

Final Round (07/09/2019) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Final Round (07/09/2019) — CBS, 3 p.m.

2013 Players Championship

Final Round (05/12/2013) — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Champions Tour

2019 Senior PGA Championship

Final Round (05/29/2019) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 Pure Silk Championship

Final Round (05/26/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

The Match: Champions for Charity, Medalist Golf Club, Jupiter, FL

Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady — TBS/TNT/truTV/HLN, 3 p.m.

2012 Ryder Cup

Day 3: Singles Matches (09/30/2012) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour 2020: Links to Learning — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Tiger Slam — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

2019 Indianapolis 500: Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again (05/26/2019) — NBC, 2 p.m.

2006 Indianapolis 500 (05/28/2006) — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

2011 Indianapolis 500 (05/29/2011) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

2014 Indianapolis 500 (05/25/2014) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cowboy — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

2019 National League Wild Card Game

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals (10/01/2019) — MLB Network, 7:30 a.m.

2019 National League Division Series

Game 5: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals (10/09/2019) — MLB Network, 9:30 a.m.

2019 National League Championship Series

Game 4: St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals (10/15/2019) — MLB Network, noon

2019 World Series

Game 6: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros (10/29/2019) — MLB Network, 2 p.m. & 11 p.m.

Game 7: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros (10/30/2019) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

World Series Film: 2019 — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals Ring Ceremony — MASN/MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Qualifying — FS1, 2 p.m.

Race — Fox, 6 p.m.

100,000 Cameras: The Return of NASCAR — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

2003 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves (04/22/2003) — NBA TV, noon

2019 NBA Finals

Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors (06/13/2019) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

2005 Western Conference Finals

Game 2: San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns (05/24/2005) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

1997 NBA Finals

Game 5: Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz (06/11/1997) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

America’s Game Marathon

1977 Dallas Cowboys — NFL Network, 1 a.m.

1978 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 2 a.m.

1979 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 3 a.m.

1980 Oakland Raiders — NFL Network, 4 a.m.

1981 San Francisco 49ers — NFL Network, 5 a.m.

1982 Washington — NFL Network, 6 a.m.

1983 Los Angeles Raiders — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

1984 San Francisco 49ers — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

1985 Chicago Bears — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

1986 New York Giants — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

1987 Washington — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

1988 San Francisco 49ers — NFL Network, noon

1989 San Francisco 49ers — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

1990 New York Giants — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

1991 Washington — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

1992 Dallas Cowboys — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

1993 Dallas Cowboys — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

1994 San Francisco 49ers — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

1995 Dallas Cowboys — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

1996 Green Bay Packers — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

1997 Denver Broncos — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

1998 Denver Broncos — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

1999 St. Louis Rams — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

2000 Baltimore Ravens — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

1983 Prince of Wales Conference Final

Game 7: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders (05/07/1983) — NHL Network, noon

1980 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders (05/24/1980) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 1980 Islanders 40th Anniversary — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Fort Neverlose: The NY Islanders and the Nassau Coliseum — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Zona Fútbol — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Top Vintage Goals — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Nations: France — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

World Cup Winners: Raphael Varane — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

beIN Sports Rising Stars: João Felix — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Zona Fútbol — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPN, noon

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t? — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Slaying the Badger — ESPN, 3 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Lance, Part 1 — ESPN (mature language)/ESPN2 (edited for language), 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

UTR Pro Match Series, Unknown Venue, West Palm Beach, FL

Women’s 3rd Place Match & Final — Tennis Channel, noon