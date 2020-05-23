Look: James Harden shows off new slim physique with NBA workouts likely resuming soon

The trend around the world has been for people to gain weight, as many of them have been forced to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic. However, it appears that Rockets superstar James Harden has done quite the opposite.

Harden has never really been overweight, but he’s a bigger guy who has been known to carry a few extra pounds, and there have been a few times when he’s had to do a lot over a multi-game span where conditioning has been a bit of an issue. For the most part, though, his playing weight has been effective for him, and he’s been one of the most dominant scorers the game has ever seen.

And now it appears he’s slimmed down, as a recent photo shows a much-trimmer Harden hiking somewhere.

It’s possible that this is part of the Rockets’ “small ball” plan. Expect them to look to run opposing teams out of the gym in the playoffs.