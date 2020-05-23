Rob Gronkowski reveals Tom Brady actually wasn't main reason he unretired

It was only a short time after Tom Brady signed with the Bucs that former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski chose to came out of retirement — essentially forcing a trade to Tampa Bay.

Everyone just assumed that it was Brady who convinced Gronk to come out of retirement, so the two could make sweet magic and make at least one more run at a championship ring, but apparently, there was more than that.

Brady was definitely a factor in Gronk’s decision, but the main reason was actually because his mother lives there, which he revealed in an interview with Ellen Degeneres.

“You know, everyone keeps asking me ‘Did Tom (Brady) get you to Tampa?'” Gronk began, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “Well, of course it didn’t hurt that Tom went to Tampa, you know, and the opportunity to go to Tampa was there too. But you know, Tom was like the appetizer, and then there’s a few other reasons. I love the weather. But the main course, the main reason why I came down to Tampa to play is because my mother live two hours away. She can get to all the games, all eight of our home games. Whenever I have days off, she’s two hours down the street and I get to see her. So she’s super excited.”

Looks like Gronk gave her an early Mother’s Day present — one she can cherish nearly every day.