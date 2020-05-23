BREAKING: ‘Stardom’ Wrestler Tragically Passes Away

Hana Kimura, who was one of Stardom’s favorites among Japanese fans and a reality star on the Netflix show Terrace House, passed away at the age of 22.

Stardom released a statement on their Twitter page concerning this tragic event.

Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020

Hana’s cause of death was not cleared once the news first broke.

However, according to BBC.com, Hana put posts on her social media hinting to her fans that she was being cyber bullied.

Photo: Stardom-World.com

On her Instagram story and Twitter profile, she posted a photo with her and her cat. On the Instagram story, the caption read “goodbye” which alarmed a lot of people.

Social media posts from various professional wrestlers from WWE, AEW, NWA, Impact and others flooded all across online sending their condolences and paying their respects to the fallen wrestler.

My sweet @hanadayo0903 why? Just why? People are so cruel and you didn’t deserve this…. #RIP 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mCbcU2CMSf — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) May 23, 2020

I posted this back in Jan. I think it’s important to remind everyone cyber bullying is way more serious than people think … #RIPHanaKimura 🖤 I didn’t personally know her, but my heart aches for her and her family https://t.co/6lwRHUkrlO — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 23, 2020

I couldn’t imagine dealing with hate on social media at 22. I can barely handle it now. Some of you should be ashamed of yourselves. 💔#HanaKimura #RIPHanaKimura — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) May 23, 2020

Kimura was a star, adored by Japanese fans since her debut with Wrestle-1. She won her first title at the JWP Junior plate in 2016 and would eventually join Stardom in 2019 according to TMZ. Kimura was most famous by fans for her time as the leader of the Tokyo Cyber Squad.

Hana’s character on the “Terrace House” show was beloved by many as she played a hopeless romantic.