Superpowers in the Bundesliga meet on Tuesday

Tuesday will be an exciting day in the Bundesliga as two of Germany’s superpowers will battle. The top two teams in the league will play as Borussia Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich at the Westfalenstadion in North Rhine.

Bayern Munich currently leads the Bundesliga with a record of 19 wins, four losses and four draws for 61 points. Borussia Dortmund is second in the Bundesliga with a record of 17 wins, four losses, and six draws for 57 points. A win by Bayern Munich and they will then have a commanding seven-point lead on their nearest rival. Meanwhile, a win by Borussia Dortmund and the battle for the German soccer league championship will get mighty fascinating down the stretch as Borussia Dortmund will be within one point of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga standings.

This past Saturday, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both came away with victories. Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 and Borussia Dortmund defeated Vfl Wolfsburg 2-0.

In the Bayern Munich win over Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich got out to a 3-0 lead early in the second half thanks to a goal by their superstar Robert Lewandowski of Poland. Eintracht Frankfurt then made things interesting thanks to two goals in a span of three minutes from Martin Hintergger of Austria. Then Bayern Munich bounced back on a brilliant goal from Canadian Alphonso Davies and then an own goal to restore their three-goal cushion. The other goal scorers for Bayern Munich on Sunday were Germans Leon Goretzka and Thomas Mueller.

In the Borussia Dortmund win over Vfl Wolfsburg, Dortmund got two goals from Raphael Guerreiro of Portugal and Achraf Hakimi of Spain. However the big news surrounding Borussia Dortmund came before the game when it was announced that their star veteran midfielder Mario Gotze would not be returning to the team next season. Meanwhile, it was also announced that Hakimi will return to his native Spain next season and play for Real Madrid.

It will be interesting to see if the news of the Borussia Dortmund departures will be a distraction for them against Bayern Munich. In their previous meeting this season, Bayern Munich thumped Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on November 19, 2019 thanks to two goals by Lewandowski.