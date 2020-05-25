Touchdowns and Tangents: Rooney Rule, Aldon Smith, Cam Newton and L.A. Football

Touchdowns and Tangents covers the latest developments in off field issues including Aldon Smith, Quinton Dunbar and the American Airlines fiasco.

The show switches paces when Ryan from LAFB Network calls in for his stance on the Rams and Chargers beef. The host of the LA Football Podcast weighs in on who won the uniform beef, what’s the latest status of both teams after the offseason and the XFL in Los Angeles.

Pete and Kenny close the show out with some real talk about life in COVID. There’s the usual takes and tangents n the Rooney Rule, Cam Newton and veteran running backs too.