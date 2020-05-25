Watch: Nick Chubb shows off insane strength in weightlifting workout video

Browns running back Nick Chubb may be confined to his home, for the most part, as the majority of the world’s inhabitants are, but that hasn’t stopped him from remaining in peak shape.

It’s not uncommon for athletes to “let themselves go” a bit during the offseason, given how disciplined they are in sticking to a nutrition and fitness plan. They’ve been known to pack on a few pounds, and not as much spend as they usually do working out.

Not Chubb, though.

Instead, the Browns running back actually looks like he’s still in playing shape, judging by the ridiculous amount of weight he was able to squat, as well as deadlift.

Nick Chubb lifting a lot of weight with the same ease in which I pick up the morning paper pic.twitter.com/czNL0htKar — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) May 19, 2020

Dude is strong.