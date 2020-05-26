NFL general manager views 'decline' as reason why Cam Newton remains unsigned

Few people in the sports world could have predicted that Cam Newton would still be a free agent after Memorial Day, but one NFL general manager actually isn’t very surprised by it.

It’s crazy to think that Newton was named league MVP just five years ago, but age and injuries have really taken a toll on his body, and he hasn’t looked like the player he once was. And sure, the Panthers’ lack of weapons on offense haven’t helped him in terms of production, but it does look like his ability to take off and run having been taken away has limited his effectiveness. He’s simply not the same player when he’s forced to sit in the pocket and throw.

And his accuracy has declined as well, which certainly be a result of the two shoulder surgeries he’s had in recent years. If you ask one particular NFL general manager, Newton is already declining.

“Not saying [Newton] can’t bounce back,” he told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, “but the decline is evident.”

We tend to agree. Newton’s had a great career, but his playing style just doesn’t amount to the same level of durability that traditional pocket passers have.