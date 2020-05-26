Quarantine Theater: Episode XIII

(With combat sports only starting to re-emerge and very slowly rolling back out, you’re still mostly stuck inside, we’re still mostly stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)



Donald Cerrone goes behind the scenes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for his and Paul Felder’s cameos.

In his second-to-last fight ever, go behind the scenes with Chad Mendes in Boise to see what goes on behind the curtain.

Here’s a throwback to the brilliant and hysterical Celebrity Deathmatch on MTV. In this bout, we’ve got Holyfield vs. Tyson (III?)