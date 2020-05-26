The HOVG Podcast: Jon Pessah

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jon Pessah.
The New York Times bestselling author talks to the boys about his new book Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask and the personal reasons he chose to write about the Hall of Famer, whether or not the catcher should be considered one of the faces on a New York Yankees Mount Rushmore, recalls that crazy 1998 home run chase and whether or not some of baseball’s suspected steroid users deserve a place in Cooperstown.
SHOW NOTES:
Writer Jon Pessah profiles New York Yankees icon Yogi Berra in latest book
A Man of Few Words, 90% of Them Memorable
“I really didn’t say everything I said”: The very best Yogi Berra quotes
Jon’s Books
- Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask
- The Game: Inside the Secret World of Major League Baseball’s Power Brokers
