The HOVG Podcast: Jon Pessah

May 26, 2020

By |


This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jon Pessah.

The New York Times bestselling author talks to the boys about his new book Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask and the personal reasons he chose to write about the Hall of Famer, whether or not the catcher should be considered one of the faces on a New York Yankees Mount Rushmore, recalls that crazy 1998 home run chase and whether or not some of baseball’s suspected steroid users deserve a place in Cooperstown.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Writer Jon Pessah profiles New York Yankees icon Yogi Berra in latest book

A Man of Few Words, 90% of Them Memorable

“I really didn’t say everything I said”: The very best Yogi Berra quotes

Jon’s Books

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines, Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

