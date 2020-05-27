Bayern Munich is on the verge of winning their eighth straight Bundesliga title. On Tuesday from the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Bayern Munich came away with one of their most impressive victories of the 2019-20 soccer season, as they defeated their fiercest rival, Borussia Dortmund, 1-0.

Joshua Kimmich of Rottweil, Germany scored the lone goal of the game. It came in the 43rd minute. Kimmich’s strike toward the net was touched by Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki. However Burki, the netminder from Munsingen, Switzerland, could not prevent the soccer ball from entering the net, even though he made a strong effort to make the save by leaping high in his attempt.

With the win, Bayern Munich now has a commanding lead on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga standings. Bayern Munich’s lead on their nearest rivals is now seven points. With 64 points, Bayern Munich has a record of 20 wins, four losses, and four draws. Borussia Dortmund meanwhile has 57 points, as their record is 17 wins, five losses, and six draws.

Just how big was Bayern Munich’s win? If the most recognizable franchise in the history of the Bundesliga lost, then their lead over Borussia Dortmund would have only been a single point. Even a tie, and Borussia Dortmund would still have been in striking distance of Bayern Munich. With six games left, they would have been only our points back.

Now that Bayern Munich is seven points up on Borussia Dortmund, they definitely have some genuine breathing room. Their last six opponents will be Fortuna Dusseldorf, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach, Werder Bremen, SC Freiburg, and Vfl Wolfsburg. There is no doubt that Bayern Munich would be considered the favorite in all six contests.

Kimmich meanwhile scored his third Bundesliga goal of the season. The defensive midfielder also had goals this season in a 4-0 win over FC Dusseldorf on November 23 and in a 6-0 win over TSG Hoffenheim on February 29. Kimmich also scored for Bayern Munich in a 7-2 Champions League win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 1.