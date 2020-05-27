Combat

Fight of the Day: Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson I

Fight of the Day: Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson I

Combat

Fight of the Day: Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson I

By May 27, 2020

By |

 

Date: November 9, 1996
Card: Finally
Championship(s): WBA World Heavyweight Championship (Tyson)
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home