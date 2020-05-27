JJ Watt's latest contract comments leave future with Texans in question

Texans All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt is his team’s unquestioned leader, but it is fair to wonder if he’ll spend the remainder of his career in Houston.

Watt was drafted by the Texans, and when he’s been able to stay healthy, he’s been the heart and soul of their defense. But he’s admitted that he was surprised (and not in a good way) by the team’s decision to trade star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals — a move we found puzzling as well.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract situation remains up in the air, and while it seems likely that he’ll be playing for the Texans next season, nothing is set in stone. The same goes for Watt, who has stated he won’t ask the team for a contract extension next season.

J.J. Watt on his contract and if he needs to sign an extension: 'No, I don't think that's necessary. I'm not going to sit here and demand anything. If I asked for an extension or money right now, I think that would be the wrong move' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 27, 2020

Watt also spoke about the criticism Texans general manager/head coach/czar Bill O’Brien received over the Hopkins trade.

“In terms of Internet and fans, I see everything,” Watt said. “My head isn’t in the sand. We have to win. Winning cures everything. The goal is to bring this city a championship. I want all the fans to be with us moving toward that.”

Sure, Watt is saying the right things here, as he doesn’t want to be a distraction. But at the same time, he hasn’t stated that he plans to be a Texan for life, or for the remainder of his career, so don’t rule the possibility of him playing elsewhere out.