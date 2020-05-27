Seahawks rumors suggest that team could re-sign Josh Gordon

Late last season, veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon joined the Seattle Seahawks after being surprisingly released by the New England Patriots because of a minor IR designation.

The 29-year-old Gordon only played in five games (started in one) with the Seahawks before being suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Dec. 16.

Last week, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the veteran wideout will reportedly be re-applying for reinstatement soon. If that’s the case and everything goes well, Gordon would become an unrestricted free agent.

However, do not be surprised to see him back with the Seahawks if there’s an NFL season.

On ESPN 710AM in Seattle, NFL insider John Clayton said that there’s an 85 percent chance that the Seahawks re-sign Gordon. In that same breath, Clayton also said there’s just a five-percent chance Seattle brings aboard Antonio Brown.

Just last week, the NFL insider reported that All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. However, he also mentioned at the time to not expect the Seahawks to sign Brown anytime soon. If anything, it would happen either in late July or August.

But when it comes to Gordon, there reportedly seems to be mutual interest between both parties and would not be zero hesitation in bringing him back.

Nevertheless, it shall be interesting to see if the NFL reinstates Gordon because he could make that Seahawks’ offense that much more explosive heading into this season.