Sean McVay provides insight into his daily routine during coronavirus quarantine

The state of California has been turned upside down in the wake of the pandemic, with the governor having ordered everyone residing there to stay at home, in an order that has long been one of the strictest in the country.

It’s a decision that has been met with scrutiny by some, as the state’s inhabitants have been protesting in areas such as Sacramento and Huntington Beach, in hopes of having businesses reopened, and the stay-at-home order eased up a bit.

But Rams head coach Sean McVay has been staying busy, in a sense. Here’s what he’s been up to since the pandemic began spreading.

“Sean McVay says that during quarantine, he has been getting more consistent sleep, working out more regularly and drinking more wine. Put me down for only one of those three,”a tweet from Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic (shown below) read.

"The answer is ‘Hell yeah!’ “ – Sean McVay, asked if he could do MORE than 100 push-ups in 4 minutes (he stopped when he got to 100 in 3 minutes). — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 26, 2020

He’s a simple man, and we like his daily plan.