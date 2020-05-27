Vfl Wolfsburg delivers their most impressive win of 2019-20 Bundesliga season

Bayern Munich might have come away with the most high profile win on Tuesday in Bundesliga action, but one could argue that it was Vfl Wolfsburg, who came away with the most impressive victory. Despite entering play 14 points back of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table, it was Vfl Wolfsburg who came away with a stunning 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in a road victory.

Vfl Wolfsburg was led by 22-year-old defender Marin Pongracic, who scored his first two goals with the franchise and first two goals in his Bundesliga career. Pongracic was only playing in his fifth game for Vfl Wolfsburg after playing 34 games this season with the Austrian-based Red Bull Salzburg. Even though Pongracic was born in Landshut, Germany, he plays his international soccer with Croatia, as he has dual citizenship.

Pongracic put Vfl Wolfsburg up 1-0 with a goal in the 43rd minute and then put Vfl Wolfsburg up 4-0 with a goal in the 75th minute. Ironically, in the other big Bundesliga game on Tuesday, Joshua Kimmich also scored in the 43rd minute to give Bayern Munich a 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

The other players to score for Vfl Wolfsburg on Tuesday were Maximilian Arnold of Riesa, Germany, and Renato Steffen of Aarau, Switzerland. Arnold, a midfielder scored the game winning goal for Vfl Wolfsburg in the 64th minute, and Steffen put Vfl Wolfsburg up 3-0 with a goal in the 67th minute.

Vfl Wolfsburg had beaten Hertha BSC 3-0 on August 25, SC Paderborn 4-2 on February 2 and FSV Mainz 05 on February 23, but the win over Bayer Leverkusen carried more weight from an emotional standpoint for the Vfl Wolfsburg players because Bayer Leverkusen was ahead of them in the standings. Bayer Leverkusen is currently tied for fourth place in the Bundesliga with Monchengladbach. Each team has a record of 16 wins, seven losses, and five draws for 53 points. Vfl Wolfsburg is in sixth place in the Bundesliga with a record of 11 wins, eight losses and nine draws for 42 points.