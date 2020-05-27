Watch: Antonio Brown torches opponent in football workout video

Antonio Brown was once the most dominant receiver in the NFL, so good luck to anyone that is tasked with attempting to cover him, whether it’s during practice or an actual game.

But Brown has had quite the fall from grace, after forcing his way out of Pittsburgh, then essentially doing the same in Oakland, just a few months later. Some off-field legal issues made his stint in New England the shortest of all, and he remains a free agent, having been suspended indefinitely by the league.

It’s unclear exactly how his legal situation will play out, or when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will lift the suspension, but we do know that he’s staying in peak shape. Check out how he put the moves on this poor guy during a recent workout.

AB left him in the dust coming out of his break.