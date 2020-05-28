Baker Mayfield opens up about 'silence,' new fundamentals-based approach he's taking this season

It was only one year ago when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was shooting TV commercials, rather than being completely committed on developing as a signal-caller.

The move was scrutinized by many, as putting together a solid sophomore campaign following a strong rookie season is where so many others have failed. Sure enough, Mayfield didn’t even resemble the same player he was in 2018, and he appeared to take a few steps back in his development.

So now he’s getting back to the fundamentals, apparently.

Mayfield was recently asked about his offseason plan during the pandemic, and specifically how he’s shifted his approach, and it appears as if he learned from last year’s failures.

“Right now, it’s moving in silence, which is fine with me,” Mayfield said, via ESPN. “That’s how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage. Get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around.”