Dwyane Wade shares sage advice he gave Tua Tagovailoa on being Miami sports superstar

Tua Tagovailoa is already on his way to becoming a superstar in the eyes of Miami sports fans, which is evident in his jersey sales, so he recently took advice from someone who knows all about that topic.

Tagovailoa led the NFL in jersey sales just a few weeks after he was drafted with the fifth overall pick by the Dolphins — beating out Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott and other superstars. In fact, he ranked both No. 1 and No. 2, with both of his main jerseys selling like hotcakes.

But Tagovailoa is only 22 years of age, so it may be a bit difficult for him to navigate becoming a star so quickly, without having even played a step in the NFL. As such, he sought advice from a Miami sports legend who knows all about stardom.

Dwyane Wade recently spoke to Tua, and told him all about how to approach his daily life going forward.

“Put your head down and go to work. The city of Miami is going to be there, the nightlife is going to be there, the endorsements and all of those things — get your money but don’t let those things take away from your main goal and purpose,” Wade told ESPN. “… Football right now for you in that city is the most important thing. Everything else will come as you win.”

Solid advice from someone who knows all about being a South Beach sports star.