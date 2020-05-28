JJ Watt's reaction to being asked about if Bill O'Brien is a good head coach speaks volumes

No one has really been able to wrap their head around the Houston Texans’ offseason plan, and it doesn’t even seem like the team’s players can, either.

The team’s leaders on each side of the ball are quarterback Deshaun Watson, and veteran All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt. Watson didn’t seem thrilled when he learned he’d be losing his favorite target, especially since DeAndre Hopkins was often his go-to player on key downs.

Watt has been asked about the Hopkins trade, and even he couldn’t explain why it was done, nor did he seem to support trading away the team’s biggest offensive weapon.

So when he was put on the spot by reporters during a Zoom call, asked what makes Bill O’Brien a good head coach, well, his response was quite telling.

Asked what makes Bill O'Brien a good head coach, J.J. Watt really could not come up with a great answer on the spot. "That's his role and I think that's what obviously he excels at," is where he left it about 20 seconds later. pic.twitter.com/MIUcPJq9up — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) May 27, 2020

Watt took the high road there, never really answering the question, but instead discussing O’Brien’s responsibilities, and a little bit about what the team has accomplished. But notice how he made sure to avoid anointing O’Brien as a good head coach.