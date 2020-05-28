UFC Woodley vs Burns Prelim Breakout Star: Brandon Royval

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Finally out of Jacksonville, the UFC heads to it’s headquarters for the latest installment without a crowd. Although the commentators seem pretty bummed that there is no crowd noise, the fights certainly aren’t suffering. This week’s pick is sure to continue that trend of exciting fights.

Brandon Royval

Nickname – Raw Dawg

Affiliation – Factory X

From – Littleton, Colorado

Height – 5’7″

Weight – 125 lbs (Flyweight)

Record – 10-4 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

A lot of people are really excited about Royval’s grappling. Both of his last two fights have ended by armbar after an impressive set of transitions that included some solid Omoplata and triangle attempts. However, while he is a wizard off of his back, it actually isn’t his forte.

Royval’s stand up has been good since the very beginning of his career, but took extra steps underneath Marc Montoya. His mixture of smart, technical footwork combined with wild flying knees and spinning elbows makes him almost impossible to time up. It also helps to explain why his opponents so often want him down.

Why he has been overlooked

Royval is a flyweight on the regional circuit – that alone is almost enough to explain why he doesn’t have the fanfare that he deserves. In addition, in his fist bid to win the LFA flyweight title, he was unsuccessful. While that might turn some people off of him as a prospect, it’s worth noting that the loss came to current UFC bantamweight Casey Kenney, who has wins over Ray Borg and Manny Bermudez in the big show. Now back on a win streak and with an exciting match-up, it may only take one viewing to get fans behind Royval.

What makes this a good match-up

Tim Elliott has made his way through the UFC with an awkward striking game (so much so that he uses the IG handle @awkward_mma). The unpredictability has kept many of his opponents at bay and disguised his entries into his high level wrestling. This fight may be the first time where Elliott is more predictable than his opponent. Add in the fact that Royval is also really good off of his back, which is presumably where Elliott wants this fight, and there are just too many advantages for Royval to overlook.

