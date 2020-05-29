A Guide: Top 3 Combat Sports

There are many different combat sports out there, some more dangerous and thrilling than others. Each sport has its own rules making them all unique from one another. They each focus on different strengths of your body therefore they each require different protective gear. In this article, I will be reviewing the most important protective gear you will need to stay safe while playing your favourite combat sports.

Boxing

One of the oldest combat styles, boxing is highly competitive and dangerous. Two opponents facing off in a ring fighting for the win is one of the most exhilarating sports to watch and participate in. As boxing tends to focus hits on the face and head with your hands, the two most important pieces of protective gear for this sport are:

protective headgear protective gloves

Protective headgear

In boxing you can expect to get hit multiples times in the face, therefore it is crucial that you get the best headgear to protect yourself from serious injury The best head guard that you can get here at US Combat Sports is the RDX Zero Impact Leather Head Guard.

Some of the benefits are:

highly durable

full shock punch protection

lightweight, easy to wear

Stays on your head

Protective Gloves

The whole point of the game is throwing punches until there is a winner or the round is over, so of course, you need the best boxing gloves to protect your hands from hard surfaces. Here is my top pick for protective gloves, at US Combat Sports. It is the Venum Contender Gloves.

When shopping for gloves look for the following:

Perfect performance, and durability

Full attached thumb

Choice of size and colour

Wrestling

Let’s get ready to rumble! Who doesn’t love that iconic exciting intro the world wrestling world? Wrestling, for all its fun, is still a combat sport that offers an entertainment factor. This contact sport requires maximum allowed protection as injuries can happen either way.

Here are two very important wrestling protective gear that can keep you out of trouble. Pick these up online before you begin to play.

Knee pads

Most of the game you are kneeling down on the floor, which can really damage your knee caps, This is why you need good knee pads to shelter you from the hard surface. I like the ASICS Gel II Wrestling Knee Sleeve because they are Latex-free, they offer good Impact protection and durability

Wrestling shoes

Footwork is an essential part of offence and defence in wrestling. Having the right shoes is extremely important in order to ensure comfort and prevent slipping that can cost you the match. One of my favourite wrestling shoes are the Adidas Men’s Combat Speed 4 Wrestling Shoes and this is why:

Non-slip

lightweight

Comes in 18 colours

Thai Boxing

Thai boxing, also known as Muay Thai, has become very popular around the world. This kind of boxing is called the art of eight limbs. This sport uses every part of the body and includes extreme high-level of contact. That is why it is so important to have the right protective gear to ensure the safety of your body so you can join many more matches in the future.

Here we have two very important Thai boxing protective gear that will add to your safety.

Bodyguard Shinguard

Bodyguard

In Muay Thai expect to get and give punches across the body. When hit in certain places like the torso, the response time can be very slow and this is why Thai boxing gear includes items that will lower the shock. For example, the Contender Fight Sports Heavy Hitter Body Protector offers shock protection and are adjustable. Bonus they are also affordable as well.

Shinguard

Another place where you can be limited is on the leg specifically on the shin region. These hits can inhibit standing and defence once hit leaving you open to being repeatedly hit and losing the game. To protect your shins, I recommend one of the top shin guards available, the Venum Elite Standup Shin Guards. These shin guards can be customized to fit and offer enhanced mobility. They are also easy to clean.

Wrap up

To stay safe when playing your favourite sports go to uscombatsports.com to get all your combat sports protective gear needs.