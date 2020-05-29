Fight of the Day: Frank Trigg vs. Matt Hughes II

Date: April 16, 2005
Card: UFC 52
Championship(s): UFC Welterweight Championship (Hughes)
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: April 16, 2005
Card: UFC 52
Championship(s): UFC Welterweight Championship (Hughes)
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today! (…)
Forbes has released their annual World’s Highest-Paid Athlete List, and once again Conor McGregor is the only mixed martial artist (…)
Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns (18-3) vs. Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) Luke Irwin: Burns is one of (…)
On March 11, 2020, the NHL regular season was put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Fast forward to the Present. For two and a half (…)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur indicated he wanted more explosive plays from his offense this season in an interview on Wilde (…)
There are many different combat sports out there, some more dangerous and thrilling than others. Each sport has its own rules making them (…)
The governing body of European football (UEFA) met on Thursday to provide guidelines and rules as to how the various leagues in their (…)
All Times Central Baseball Korean Baseball Organization KT Wiz at Kiwoom Heroes — ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (…)
Tua Tagovailoa is already on his way to becoming a superstar in the eyes of Miami sports fans, which is evident in his jersey sales, so he (…)
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral (…)