The Livest Dog at UFC Woodley vs Burns: Katlyn Chookagian

Name: Katlyn Chookagian

Opponent: Antonina Shevchenko

Odds: +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

My confidence in Chookagian comes largely from the idea that she does a lot of the same things that Shevchenko does, but does them much better.

For instance, Shevchenko has a good distance striking game, but it is somewhat more predicated on volume than it is on power. Although she is quite good at racking up a big number of strikes, Chookagian is a specialist at this. Three times in her UFC career, Chookagian has landed 75 strikes (including once over 100) or more, a number that Shevchenko has never seen.

Shevchenko also proved herself to have a sneaky good jiu jitsu game last time out against Lucie Pudilova. However, Chookagian is a jiu jitsu brown belt under Renzo Gracie and she trains in the blue room with the Danaher Death Squad.

Given that both of the most obvious paths to victory for Shevchenko have solid road blocks in front of them, this seems like an easy dog play.







20-20 Record: 4-7

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-47

Return on Investment: -4.3%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

