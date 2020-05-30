Canucks set to release Amateur Scouting Director Judd Brackett

According to Rogers Sportsnet on Friday, the Vancouver Canucks have decided to release Amateur Scouting Director Judd Brackett of Harwich, MA. Brackett had been the Canucks amateur scouting director since 2015 and had been an amateur scout from 2008 to 2015.

Brackett will reportedly stay on with the Canucks until June 30, when his contract expires. The fact that the Canucks are making this decision could come as somewhat as a surprise because one could argue that the Canucks have exceeded expectations in 2019-20. They have qualified for the best of five Western Conference qualifying round series where they will meet the Minnesota Wild.

Negotiations between Brackett and Canucks General Manager Jim Benning for a contract had been going on for quite some time. However, the sides could not come to terms on a contract, and Brackett had reportedly turned down a two-year contract.

Brackett is the latest National Hockey League off-ice person to have been released from his position since the NHL coronavirus pause. On April 27, the Chicago Blackhawks stunned the hockey world when they fired President and Chief Executive Officer John McDonough. Then on May 12, the Arizona Coyotes fired President and Chief Executive Officer Ahron Cohen.

A goaltender, Brackett played two seasons in the National Collegiate Association of Athletics. He was with the Northeastern University Huskies in NCAA Division I in 1996-97 and then with Connecticut College Camels in 1999-2000. The Camels play in the New England Small College Athletic Conference and are part of NCAA Division III.

In his lone season with the Huskies, Brackett struggled as he had a record of one win, one loss, a poor goals against average of 4.88, and a save percentage of .820, in five games. It was also a struggle for Brackett three seasons later with the Camels, as in 22 games played, he had a goals against average of 4.34 and a save percentage of .879.