Gilbert Arenas believes Nick Young would've had more successful career if not for him

Gilbert Arenas led the Wizards to some of their best playoff runs the team has seen since the turn of the century, but even he’s been willing to acknowledge that some of the off-court distractions that came along with him weren’t beneficial for his teammates.

Arenas took the Wizards further than any other superstar the Wizards have had in the past few decades, and the team has quietly been retooling its roster since, with John Wall and Bradley Beal not able to get their team over the hump, for a potential title run.

But on the other hand, though, Arenas was involved in some issues, such as bringing a gun to the locker room, and high-stakes gambling on the team plane. He even admitted that it may have prevented former teammate Nick Young from reaching his full potential, during a recent AMA on Reddit.

“I think if he wasn’t my rookie … he would have better career,” Arenas wrote. “He deserved each and every bit of it.”

Gilbert Arenas is doing an AMA on Reddit and needless to say it's going exactly as you expected. Wildly fantastic pic.twitter.com/2MCbD7ksNs — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) May 27, 2020

It’s an interesting take, and we wonder if Swaggy P agrees.