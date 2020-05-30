Look: James Conner shows off enormous, nearly superhuman back muscles

It may be the offseason, and the coronavirus pandemic having closed gyms, but that sure hasn’t stopped Steelers running back James Conner from working out.

In fact, it’s clear that Conner hasn’t missed “back” day — or any day, for that matter.

He recently posted some photos (via For The Win) showing him working out with kettlebells, and yeah, his back is enormous.

And in case you can’t see how jacked he is, Conner decided to flex his back muscles — showing how thick they are.

He looks like some sort of an exotic, winged bird — one that hits the gym nearly every hour of the day.