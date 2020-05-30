Serie A set to resume on June 19

According to Football Italia on Friday, Italy’s top soccer league, Serie A, will return to finish up its regular season on June 19. The league was shut down on March 9 because of coronavirus.

There are currently 232, 664 cases of coronavirus in Italy, and also 33, 340 deaths. Italy currently has the sixth most cases in the world and the third most deaths. The only nations with more cases are the United States (1,806,589), Brazil (469, 510), Russia (396, 575), Spain (286, 308), and Great Britain (272, 826). The only nations with more deaths than Italy are the United States (105, 063) and Great Britain (38, 376).

At the time of the Serie A pause, Juventus was leading the standings with 63 points. They had a record of 20 wins, three losses, and three draws. The other team in Serie A which was in striking distance of Juventus was Lazio, as they were only one point back with 62 points. Lazio was at 19 wins, two losses, and five draws.

Five more teams in Serie A were above the .500 mark. They were Internazionale (16 wins, three losses and six draws for 54 points), Atalanta (14 wins, five losses and six draws for 48 points), AS Roma (13 wins, seven losses and six draws for 45 points), Napoli (11 wins, nine losses and six draws for 39 points) and Hellas Verona (nine wins, eight losses and eight draws for 35 points). However, it should be pointed out that even though Hellas Verona is above .500, they are only in eighth place, and one point back of A.C. Milan, who is at the .500 mark with 36 points.

The top four teams in Serie A qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League group stage. The fifth-place team in Serie A qualifies for the Europa League group stage. The sixth and seventh place teams in Serie A advance to either the Europa League group stage or the Europa League qualifying round.

Ciro Immobile of Torre Annunziata, Italy currently leads Serie A with 27 goals. The Lazio striker has six more goals than Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 21 goals. In the first game back on June 19, Atalanta plays Sassuolo.