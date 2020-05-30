MLB

Trevor Bauer gets into it with former MLB pitcher Kyle Lohse on Twitter

By May 30, 2020

Trevor Bauer continues to be one of the most outspoken players in MLB, regardless of the topic at hand.

He’s been known to throw some shade at his opponents, as well as the league, for some of its rules and policies.

This time, though, it was at superagent Scott Boras, for “meddling” with MLBPA affairs. Former MLB pitcher Kyle Lohse was repped by Boras, and he came to the agent’s aide on Twitter.

And then Bauer fired back — strong.

It seems like Bauer is always whining, and maybe that’s part of why the Indians were intent on trading him away, despite how talented he is. Just keep quiet and focus on your own performance on the diamond.

