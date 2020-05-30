Trevor Bauer gets into it with former MLB pitcher Kyle Lohse on Twitter

Trevor Bauer continues to be one of the most outspoken players in MLB, regardless of the topic at hand.

He’s been known to throw some shade at his opponents, as well as the league, for some of its rules and policies.

This time, though, it was at superagent Scott Boras, for “meddling” with MLBPA affairs. Former MLB pitcher Kyle Lohse was repped by Boras, and he came to the agent’s aide on Twitter.

Who do you think has helped put a system in place where you can throw balls and never have to really work a day in your life while making unreal amounts of money? Take your comments to the MLBPA if you have concerns, not twitter. Let the union do the talking. Best of luck — Kyle Lohse (@KyleLohse26) May 28, 2020

And then Bauer fired back — strong.

going on…that inherently means you’re out of touch…it’s not an insult… — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 28, 2020

Handle your grievances with “your” union in private. (Maybe you have and they told you to kick rocks) But hey, you’ve built a brand and people on social media think you’re cool. Congrats! 🎉 — Kyle Lohse (@KyleLohse26) May 28, 2020

@BauerOutage Back to the original point, I’ve had time to think about how this started and your use of the word agenda struck me. So I think I’ll just leave these questions here for you. Btw. I’m on the players side of this, just not your style. pic.twitter.com/JFGXzLNrsq — Kyle Lohse (@KyleLohse26) May 29, 2020

That’s what you’re gonna go with? Calling me sexist? Am I wrong?Answer the questions I pasted for you truthfully. Oh, I’m sorry, forgot you don’t really “date”. — Kyle Lohse (@KyleLohse26) May 29, 2020

Ok Trevor, (your DMs are off)I’ve thought about it. Here’s what is going to happen. You’re going to apologize for wrongly calling me a sexist & delete your tweet. I know I wasn’t lying or falsely assuming. Then we can both go our own ways. Or I could keep going. Your call. — Kyle Lohse (@KyleLohse26) May 29, 2020

It seems like Bauer is always whining, and maybe that’s part of why the Indians were intent on trading him away, despite how talented he is. Just keep quiet and focus on your own performance on the diamond.