Former Giants WR Amani Toomer criticizes team for 'lacking' receiving corps

The Giants’ defense is a work in progress, which puts a lot of pressure on their offense, to move the ball consistently and score enough points to win.

And, to their credit, they do have one of the best running backs in the league in Saquon Barkley, which helps matters. But their passing game has been inconsistent, with second-year quarterback Daniel Jones having shown flashes of greatnesses, but still struggling with turnovers and accuracy at times.

Most importantly, though, they have an unproven receiving corps, lacking a true No. 1 target. Not only that, they don’t have a vertical threat to stretch the field, either.

Former Giants receiver Amani Toomer made note of that, in breaking down why the team is “lacking” in that area, during an interview with the New York Post.

“I think it’s lacking,” Toomer said. “I’m a little disappointed with [Sterling] Shepard, I don’t know. My dad always used to tell me, ‘He’s hell when he’s well, he’s just sick all the time.’ That’s what I think when I think of him. He’s just always, there’s always something hurt, or something. I think Golden Tate is just a tougher version of him. Basically they’re the same receiver, but Golden Tate is a tougher version of him.

“I’m still confused on why they got rid of Odell [Beckham Jr],” Toomer added. “Really confused. And every time I ask somebody in the office, it’s like, ‘Well, it was a fit thing’ and all this nebulous, circumstantial stuff. Or, ‘Oh he wasn’t a good fit in the locker room.’ But everybody I talked to loved him. Even the trainers all loved him. So I don’t know. They went from having a strength to now it’s a position where they need something else.”

He’s not wrong, and it’s fair to question how general manager Dave Gettleman has been building the team’s roster.