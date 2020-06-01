Jared Goff weighs in on civil unrest, protests around Los Angeles

The entire world was turned on its head when the pandemic swept through it, but it wasn’t the only major event taking place that would have a major impact on daily life.

The tragic murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis caused many to protest last week, and it didn’t take long for that level of activity to devolve into rioting and looting.

Cities are being burned to the ground, with small businesses being looted and cleaned out, and it’s tough to see. Los Angeles has had many protesters voicing their opinion, so Rams quarterback Jared Goff elected to weigh in on the issue, which he did on his Instagram live story.

“My heart hurts for our country,” Goff wrote. “There needs to be change and it can only happen together. I’ll never pretend to understand the struggles that the Black community goes through daily in our country and never will know this struggle. It is my responsibility to educate myself and actively participate in advocating for the change our country desperately needs in words and action. Love each other a little more than usual, come together, and continue to push for positive change in our community.”

Jared Goff posted this message to his Instagram account this evening. pic.twitter.com/EwtXN0rjoz — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) May 31, 2020

Well said, JG.