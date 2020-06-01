Josh Allen drawing massive interest among bettors to win 2020 MVP award

Recent history has seen NFL quarterbacks dominate in the MVP award race, and bettors are following that trend, in hopes of a big payday.

In fact, only one non-quarterback has won the award dating back to 2007, with Adrian Peterson doing so in 2011. Before that, it was LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

But it’s a quarterback-driven league, and given how pass-heavy offensive schemes are skewed toward, it’s the quarterbacks that generally receive the credit for the team’s success. They’ll go as far as their signal-caller takes them.

As such, bettors are getting down a ton of action on one particular quarterback to win the MVP award this upcoming season. Surprisingly, it’s a guy who’s yet to have win a playoff game in Bills quarterback Josh Allen (via Syracuse.com). Their article reads:

According to Oddschecker spokesperson Pete Watt, there are more bets on Allen to win MVP right now than any other player. Mahomes is currently the favorite to win MVP at +400, meaning sports books believe he’s 10 times more likely to win than Allen.

Allen has received 23% of total bets for 2020 MVP to this point and the next closest is Arizona’s Kyler Murray (30/1 odds) with 14% of bets. Mahomes has received 13% of total bets.

It actually makes sense, when you weigh the risk and the reward. The Bills are viewed by many to be the favorite to win the AFC East, and at 50/1 odds, Allen is worth a shot.