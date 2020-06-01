The Basics of Horse Racing: What you Need to Know

Horse racing has been practiced in civilization across the world for centuries, loved by the masses, now with high stakes placed on favorite horses in hope of landing that infamous jackpot each weekend.

There are many different types of horse racing. These include:

Flat racing

Endurance racing

Stakes racing

Harness racing

Jump racing

However, there are many more types of horse racing. The most popular is flat racing, with many events taking place throughout the week and even more on weekends. This makes for quick, exciting, and adrenaline-pumping action, with punters practically throwing money at the bookies.

Popular horse events include the grand national, the Melbourne Cup, and the Breeders’ cup classic. These types of race differ, although all draw large crowds both in the stands and at home sat in front of the TV.

The prize fund for the grand national alone is £1 million, making it the most valuable horse racing event in Europe with more than 600-million people watching live.

With that out the way, this article highlights three facts about horse racing you likely don’t already know.

So, let’s get to it.

1. Flat racing hosts the most luxury prizes

Out of all horse racing events, flat horse racing hosts the largest prize funds available. The average prize fund for flat horse racing is just under £18,000, while jump racing, on the other hand, comes in at just over £11,000.

The same applies to betting. Punters love the quick and successive action of flat horse racing, betting on one or more events at once and watching these simultaneously in the hope of winning big.

2. We should all visit a fixture at some point or another

Less of a fact and more of a statement, however, you should go watch a horse racing fixture at some point or another. The atmosphere is fantastic and much different from the edge of your seat approach from the comfort of your own home.

Expect cheers, tears, and hopefully a win or two on your backed horses. Either way, you’re sure to have a great day at the races!

3. Horse racing contributes massively to the economy

Horse racing is particularly big in the United Kingdom, contributing just under £4 billion each year to the economy. This is thanks to the mass amounts of bets punters place on large scale events, such as the grand national.

If you’d like to try your hand at betting on a few horses, we recommend checking out horsebetting.com. Here, you will find a wide selection of events to bet on, providing entertainment for the entire weekend and more!