The HOVG Podcast: Greg Proops

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Greg Proops.
The “smartest man in the world” returns to talk to the boys about (and share the behind-the-scenes account of) his role as emcee of the 2019 Negros Leagues Hall of Game celebration, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues, explains why he’s always “dressed to the nines” and shares his pandemic reading list.
SHOW NOTES:
The Negro Leagues Hall of Game Awards 2019
GREG’S PANDEMIC READING LIST
- 24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid
- The Year Babe Ruth Hit 104 Home Runs: Recrowning Baseball’s Greatest Slugger
- Crazy ’08: How a Cast of Cranks, Rogues, Boneheads, and Magnates Created the Greatest Year in Baseball History
- The Last Boy: Mickey Mantle and the End of America’s Childhood
- Sandy Koufax: A Lefty’s Legacy
- Black Giants
- Voices from the Great Black Baseball Leagues
GREG’S BOOK
- The Smartest Book in the World: A Lexicon of Literacy, a Rancorous Reportage, a Concise Curriculum of Cool
