Tyron Woodley Career Earnings

(Strikeforce & UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce: Lawler vs Shields – Jun 6/09 – W (Woods) – $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)*

Strikeforce Challengers: Kennedy vs Cummings – Sept 25/09 – W (Light) – $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Woodley vs Bears – Nov 20/09 – W (Bears) – $7,000 ($3,500 to show, $3,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Lindland vs Casey – May 21/10 – W (Coy) – $9,000 ($4,500 to show, $4,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Diaz vs Noons II – Oct 9/10 – W (Galvao) – $15,000 ($7,500 to show, $7,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Woodley vs Saffiedine – Jan 7/11 – W (Saffiedine) – $21,000 ($10,500 to show, $10,500 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Henderson – Jul 30/11 – W (Daley) – $27,000 ($13,500 to show, $13,500 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Rockhold vs Jardine – Jan 7/12 – W (Mein) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Rockhold vs Kennedy – Jul 14/12 – L (Marquardt) – $43,425

UFC 156 – Feb 2/13 – W (Hieron) – $87,000 ($43,500 to show, $43,500 win bonus)

UFC 161 – Jun 15/13 – L (Shields) – $52,000*

UFC 167 – Nov 16/13 – W (Koscheck) – $154,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – W (Condit) – $112,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus)*

UFC 174 – Jun 14/14 – L (MacDonald) – $60,000*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Le – Aug 23/14 – W (Kim) – $170,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – W (Gastelum) – $139,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $9,000 from opponent for missing weight)

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – N/A – $80,000 ($70,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship) – UFC paid out despite fight being cancelled

UFC 201 – Jul 30/16 – W (Lawler) – $420,000 ($270,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – D (Thompson) – $490,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 209 – Mar 4/17 – W (Thompson) – $540,000 ($400,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – W (Maia) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 228 – Aug 8/18 – W (Till) – $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – L (Usman) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC London – N/A – $20,000 (purse paid despite event being cancelled)*

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – L (Burns) – $210,000 ($200,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $4,394,425