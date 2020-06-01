UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Saturday night at the UFC APEX was a coming out party of sorts for Gilbert Burns, as he dominated former champ Tyron Woodley and earned the night’s biggest payday.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Attendance: 0

Gate: $0

Gilbert Burns: $228,000 ($84,000 to show, $84,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tyron Woodley: $210,000 ($200,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Katlyn Chookagian: $125,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mackenzie Dern: $120,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Augusto Sakai: $104,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tim Elliott: $91,000 ($31,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Royval: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Blagoy Ivanov: $64,000 ($60,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Casey Kenney: $58,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Louis Smolka: $58,000 ($48,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roosevelt Roberts: $50,400 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $2,400 from Weaver for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Gutierrez: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Antonina Shevchenko: $39,000 ($35,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hannah Cifers: $29,000 ($25,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Billy Quarantillo: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Rodriguez: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jamahal Hill: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vince Morales: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Klidson Abreu: $22,000 ($18,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Spike Carlyle: $15,500 ($12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gabriel Green: $15,500 ($12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brok Weaver: $13,100 ($12,000 win bonus, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)