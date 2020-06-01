Video of JR Smith beating up vandal who broke his car window surfaces

One particular protester was in the wrong place at the wrong time over the weekend, and he paid for it.

The vandal was going around breaking car windows, along with his buddies, being a jerk. Obviously what he was doing was not helping raise awareness for the tragic death of George Floyd, in any way.

It was vandalism, in every sense of the word, and he was dealt with. Unfortunately for him, that guy happened to be former NBA player JR Smith.

Smith saw the guy breaking his car window, and that’s when he rolled right up and began kicking the crap out of the guy.

JR Smith: “One of these little MF whiteboys broke my window so i chased him down and whooped his ass” pic.twitter.com/NfyE3BHIxF — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 31, 2020

Smith has said he regretted the act, but the guy did deserve it. It’s not like he did anything to provoke his car being vandalized.