BREAKING: WWE Unveils Free Version Of The WWE Network

Today, WWE revealed the launch of the free version of WWE Network to be available to everyone.

Photo: WWE

WWE.com made the following announcement:

“WWE today unveiled the Free Version of WWE Network, the company’s award-winning digital streaming service, unlocking a vast portion of its content library with more than 15,000 action-packed WWE titles now available for free.”

“The launch of WWE Network’s Free Version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”

“WWE Network’s Free Version is available now…no credit card required. To access, download the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.”