Ravens HC John Harbaugh identifies one major area Lamar Jackson needs to improve in this season

The Ravens put together one of the best regular-season campaigns we’ve seen over the past decade, but it was all for naught, as the team went one-and-done in the playoffs.

An embarrassing 28-12 home loss at the hands of the Titans in the AFC Divisional playoffs saw the Ravens exit the postseason as soon as they left, and the offseason has been about learning from it.

As such, the Ravens coaching staff has been evaluating tape from the 2019 season, and apparently, head coach John Harbaugh has identified an area of weakness for Lamar Jackson: his downfield accuracy. It was a knock on Jackson leading up to the draft, and continues to be. The Ravens head coach shared his thoughts on it.

“Those corners are going to be one-on-one and those safeties are going to be one-on-one against receivers, especially on downfield throws, and we got to make them pay for it,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s official website. “I really do believe that’s the next step for this offense from an execution standpoint.

“I really do believe Lamar is going to take the next step and our receivers are going to take the next step.”

He’s absolutely right. The Ravens must throw downfield more to keep opposing defenses from cheating up to stop the run — the bread-and-butter of their offense.