'Raw' Superstar Called "Unsafe" By Anonymous WWE Employee

Reports have gone around before the last night’s Monday Night Raw aired that Nia Jax injured Kairi Sane in their match.

When the match was played, it showed Nia throwing Kairi head first into the steel steps. Kairi would post pictures of the cuts she suffered as a result of that spot on Twitter.

You are strong. I have lost to you many times. I am small and you may think I’m weak.

However, you can never beat my heart. I will get back up again. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/leXMwuiifO — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) June 2, 2020

The spot has caused major backlash on Nia’s in ring capabilities among fans. Some of them don’t blame Nia for the spot but others believe that she should be fired. Not only are some of the fans in agreement that Nia is unsafe but apparently someone within the company feels the same way.

Bryan Alvarez from The Wrestling Observer went on The Wrestling Observer Radio to reveal that he got a text from a WWE employee who was at the Raw tapings claiming that Sane’s injury was “1000 percent her fault.”

Cultaholic.com wrote the following statement that Alvarez made concerning what the employee said to him about Nia Jax:

“I was obviously told not to mention this person’s name but, ‘1000 percent Nia’s fault. She needs to be f*****g fired. She is dangerous. Fire her before she cripples or kills somebody.”

Nia Jax is currently in a rivalry with the Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and will compete against her for the title at Backlash.