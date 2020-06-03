Broncos HC Vic Fangio: 'I don't see racism at all' in NFL

The George Floyd protests have reinvigorated talk about how the NFL once handled the Colin Kaepernick situation, and it appears there’s a bit of division beginning to emerge as a result.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn gave a passionate talk about how he feels about it, as a person of color, and he made headlines for doing so. The NFL owners have remained fairly quiet, as they likely know that it’s a lose-lose situation for them to speak out.

That’s probably why Broncos head coach Vic Fangio recently threw his two cents into the ring, essentially backing the owners in saying the following.

“I don’t see racism in the NFL,’ Fangio said.

Vic Fangio: “I don’t see racism at all in the NFL…if society reflected an NFL team we’d all be great.” @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/gV635jqgHy — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) June 2, 2020

Many would likely agree with him, but there will be some likely responding with strong takes to what Fangio had to say.