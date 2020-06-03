Drew Brees vehemently disagrees with protesters 'disrespecting the flag'

The George Floyd protests have shaken up the entire country, and it hasn’t taken long for that civil unrest to spread to the NFL world.

There aren’t many people of color in the coaching and management ranks, which has put a lot of pressure on guys like Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who has already shared his thoughts on the protests.

But on the other side of the fence, there are guys like Drew Brees, who have stuck to their beliefs over the years, dating back to the time when NFL players were protesting by taking a knee during the national anthem. Brees wasn’t a fan of it then, and he apparently isn’t now, either.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” he said, via Yahoo Finance.

He continued:

“So every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag, and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. And in many cases, it brings me to tears.”

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Brees added that he had a grandfather who once fought in World War II, so this is an issue that’s near and dear to his heart.