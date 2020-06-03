Felicia Spencer Career Earnings

(UFC fights only)

* denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18/19 – W (Anderson) – $33,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 240 – Jul 27/19 – L (Cyborg) – $20,500 ($17,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29/20 – W (Dos Santos) – $37,500 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $91,500