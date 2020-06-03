Combat

Fight of the Day: Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald II

Fight of the Day: Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald II

Combat

Fight of the Day: Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald II

By June 3, 2020

By |

 

Date: July 11, 2015
Card: UFC 189
Championship(s): UFC Welterweight Championship (Lawler)
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home