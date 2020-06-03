WWE NXT Results (6/3): Cruiserweight Champion Crowned, Returning Tag Team Becomes #1 Contenders, And More

This NXT show was the go home show for NXT Takeover: In Your House. Matches on this episode included Drake Maverick taking on El Hijo De Fantasma to determine the Interim Cruiserweight Champion and Mia Yim went one on one with Candice LeRae.

Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim Ended In A No Contest

They continue brawling on the stage. Tegan Knox tries to separate Candice until Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai attacked her. Shotzi Blackheart get involved to help Tegan. Gargano came out to help Candice until Keith Lee came out to help Mia. The ring announcer announces that it will now be a mixed tag match between Keith Lee and Mia against Gargano and Candice. Keith Lee brought Gargano and Candice in the ring for the match.

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano Defeated Mia Yim And Keith Lee

Johnny Gargano attacked Lee by kicking the steel steps into his hand after the match.

Dexter Loomis was trying to get interviewed by McKenzie Mitchell about Dream’s odds of beating Adam Cole but his questions were being ignored and he starting drawing.

Drake Maverick is interviewed and said he is excited about winning the Cruiserweight Championship.

A video package is shown hyping Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream’s match at In Your House.

Dexter Loomis revealed a picture he drew of The Undisputed Era in a car driven by him.

Isiah “Swerve” Scott Defeated Tony Nese

Jack Gallagher tried to attack Scott after the match but Scott left the ring in time.

Breezango Defeated Oney Lorcan And Danny Burch And Undisputed Era To Become #1 Contenders For The NXT Tag Team Championship

Imperium came down to confrnt them until Malcolm Bivens shows up with Indus and Sher.

Footage was shown from last week with Chelsea Green getting rid of Robert Stone as her manager as they were being interviewed.

Santana Garrett Defeated Aliyah

A video package to hype up the triple threat match between Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Cameron Grimes Defeated Bronson Reed

After the match, Karrion Kross appeared in the ring and hit a tear drop back suplex on Reed. He looked at the camera telling Ciampa “tick tock.”

El Hijo De Fantasma Defeated Drake Maverick To Become The New Interium Cruiserweight Champion

Drake is crying in the ring saying to the camera, “Thank you for all the support.” Everyone in the Performance Center chant for him. Triple H comes out with a NXT contract in his hand and tells Drake to sign it. He signs it. The show goes off the air with everyone cheering for Drake as he hugs Triple H.

Overall Opinion: This show wasn’t better than last week with that steel cage match with Riddle and Thatcher but it was another enjoyable show. The main event was really great in terms of both storytelling and in ring action. They had me there for a second with Drake leaving until he signed a new contract right there. I wish though that they would’ve saved that for the next week or after that. I don’t like when they have to rush storylines.

The promos for the NXT and Women’s Championship both built up the match very well heading into this Sunday’s show. The way they did this was almost like how combat sports such as UFC and boxing build up their high profile matches which is all you can do with the current circumstances.

I was kind of thrown off that Breezango would be the one challenging for the tag titles with how they highlighted Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch last week. It was odd but I’m glad they’re back together on the bright side of it.

NXT Takeover: In Your House looks to be a stacked show this Sunday for sure.