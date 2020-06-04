Betting odds list Lakers, Bucks as current favorites to win NBA title

There’s no longer really a question as to whether the 2019-20 NBA season will resume, but more of when it will happen, and what the format will look like.

Recent reports appear to suggest the league will resume play sometime very late in July, or possibly in early August. It does, however, appear that the league will scrap the remainder of the regular-season games, and will instead resume with the postseason beginning.

How that former looks remains to be seen, though. There’s been talk of including 16 teams in the playoffs — even as many as 22, which seems a bit ridiculous. Teams still played more games than in the lockout season roughly two decades ago, so it’s not like they didn’t have their chance to improve their records.

In the meantime, the Bucks were the favorites to win the NBA title before the season was halted. They are still near the top, but oddsmakers have listed the Lakers just ahead of them, in terms of NBA title betting odds.

Odds to win the NBA title, via @WilliamHillUS LAL +240

MIL +260

LAC +320

HOU +1600

BOS +1600

TOR +2000

PHI +2000

DEN +2500

DAL +3500

MIA +4000

BKN +4000

UTA +4000

OKC +8000

IND +8000

NOP +10000

POR +10000

MEM +25000

SAS +75000

PHX +100000

ORL +100000

SAC +100000

WAS +100000 pic.twitter.com/EF7gfJczcE — SportsLine (@SportsLine) June 3, 2020

We like the odds on a young team like the Celtics, which could possibly be able to have its players transition back to play quickly, whereas older, veteran players may struggle to “flip the switch.” The field is wide-open, so we believe the underdogs present some value there.