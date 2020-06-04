Do you want to lose fat and flaunt a lean body? Do you wish to show off your chiseled body? If you answered yes, understand that getting lean is a scientific process, and fad diets don’t work for a long time.

You don’t have to run miles in the hot sun or eat crazy food to get lean. You just need to have solid nutrition advice and a good exercise regimen.

Here are some easy and effective ways to maintain a perfect lean body.

Incorporate resistance training in your workout regimen

The golden rule of staying lean is that the more muscle you have, the thinner you will look. Higher muscle mass ensures that your body is metabolically active and has a higher caloric lean body mass. Thus, you need to build muscle, and the best way to do it is through resistance training. Repeated weight training will ensure you maintain a perfect lean body.

Include fiber-rich foods in your diet

Dietary fiber is a non-resistant starch that your body cannot utilize and breakdown. It provides bulk to your stool and also helps in lowering total cholesterol. Fiber also slows down carbohydrate release and prevents a spike in insulin. Overall, fiber works by blunting the response of insulin and helps avoid weight gain. Regular consumption of dietary fiber will ensure you maintain a lean body that looks picture perfect.

Take a nourishing micronutrient-rich diet

When you are trying to stay lean, it’s essential to remember that a combination of all three macronutrient groups is critical. Include high biological value protein, complex carb, and good fats in your diet. This will ensure your system is well-nourished, and the food has a satiating effect on your body. The secret to a lean mass is an excellent choice of a healthy and balanced meal. Do not restrict calories. Focus on hydration and a healthy diet.

Do not overdo cardio

Excessive cardio is associated with muscle loss. As you continue doing cardio, your body becomes fuel-efficient and thus burns lesser calories. Do not run for hours. Make a workout regimen that combines both strength and cardio training. Always use compound exercises. Maintaining a proper technique is a prerequisite. Your focus should always be muscle gain and not weight loss. This will ensure your body stays lean and doesn’t lose muscle.

Calculate your ideal lean body mass and maintain it

Lean body mass can be defined as the difference between the total weight and the weight of body fat. Thus, it takes into account all of the mass that is present in the body. For maintaining a perfectly lean body, always maintain a good body lean mass percentage. Use this lean body mass calculator to calculate your lean body mass percentage. It is a precise way to estimate your lean body mass. You should always aim for having a higher lean body percentage and a decreased fat percentage.

Thus, an easy and effective way to maintain a perfectly lean body is to combine the right nutritious food with a well-crafted workout routine. This is not rocket science, and adequate steps to maintain a higher lean body mass percentage are essential.